Building collapse: Lagos demolishes distressed 4-storey building in Ebute Metta

Demolition of distressed building in Ebute Metta, Lagos on Saturday.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, MPP&UD, and Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, on Saturday, demolished a distressed four-storey building at number 16, Oloto Street in Ebute-Metta area of the state.

Meanwhile, 42 other buildings in Oloto and its adjoining streets in Ebute-Metta were also marked as distressed and owners directed to commence the process of demolition to avert possible collapse and loss of lives and properties.

Speaking with the pressmen at the demolition site, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, stated that the demolition of the critically distressed structure was necessary in order to avert possible collapse that may lead to loss of lives and properties of its occupants.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure that the lives and properties of the citizens are protected, and this is why the government is going all out to demolish all critically distressed structures in the state in order to avert an imminent collapse,” he stated

Olumide further stated that before the demolition of the building, notice had been served on the owner to evacuate the building after a Non-destructive Test (NDT) to ascertain its structural stability showed it was not fit for habitation but all to no avail hence, the government’s decision to demolish it.

The General Manager, LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki on his part stated that most of the buildings marked as distressed by LASBCA in Ebute-Metta failed the NDT conducted by Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) showing that they are not safe for habitation or storage of heavy goods.

Oki also stated that the demolition exercise is ongoing as all the buildings marked for demolition would be removed to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“The demolition of the buildings that are critically distressed is an ongoing exercise that will rid the State of incessant building collapse and the Post Construction Audit Department in charge of existing buildings in Lagos State are on top of their game to enforce this.

“They may appear fit from an outward look but structural and integrity test conducted by Material Testing Laboratory confirm their inhabitable conditions,’ he added.

On the 42 other distressed buildings the General Manager, noted that failure of the owners to demolish them would be meet with sanctions which includes: possible forfeiture of such land to the state government.

Recall that tragedy struck on Thursday morning, when a woman said to be in her 80s, died during a partial collapse of a two-storey building located at number 34 Oloto Street, Borno Way, off Freeman Street, Oyingbo, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.