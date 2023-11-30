Budget 2024: NASS will adequately address all procurement matters – Senator Manu

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Procurements, Senator Haruna Manu has said all procurement matters as contained in the 2024 budget will be adequately addressed to the benefit of all Nigerians.

Senator Manu who represents Taraba Central Senatorial District made this assertion after the budget was presented by the Executive arm of Government on Wednesday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

He disclosed that “as it’s the usual thing, the 2024 budget will be properly x-rayed and examined by the National Assembly in conformity with international best practices with the sole aim of capturing all Nigerians.

“We do understand the situation Nigerians are facing presently and that’s why we shall leave nothing unfinished to ensure that the ‘renewed agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu does not collapse.

“If it collapses it will equally affect lawmakers and the generality of Nigerians that we represent as you are aware this is representative democracy.

“This time around we must carefully handle matters in such a way that there will be no leakages that will eventually haunt us at our various constituencies.

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Taraba State who’s also the deputy chairman Senate Committee on Domestic and Foreign Debts also spoke on what the committee will do to give Nigeria a safe landing.

He said:” The committee on Domestic and Foreign Debts is looking at the various loans and examining them line by line at the same time studying the good, the bad and the ugly debts.

“The tenth Assembly is barely six months old but we are not taking anything to chance as one day not adequately handled is minus one day from our designated four-year tenure.

“At the appropriate time, these volumes of debts will be looked into properly and ways and means that will eventually benefit Nigerians will be properly addressed.

Senator Manu explained that:” All senators recently went for a retreat on budget management put together by the Senate leadership, it was a refreshing experience for us all.

“The experience garnered at the retreat has repositioned senators on rudiments of budget processes which you know very well will help us allocate scarce resources to all Nigerians.