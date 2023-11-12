BTECH Germany launches electronics, home appliances products, Partners Cubana Fmcg

One of Germany’s leading consumer electronics and appliance companies with a global presence, BTECH Germany, has unveiled a range of bespoke home appliances and consumer electronic products which the company says are all carefully designed for the Nigerian market.

The grand launch event which was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel, Lagos yesterday brought together well-distinguished guests, business leaders, consumers, and industry professionals and distributors who came from far and near to witness the grand entry of Germany’s superlative engineering capability, the event was described as iconic and epic.

Cubana FMCG, Nigeria’s leading fast-moving consumer goods company, is the Nigeria partner of the highly anticipated electronic brand, BTECH Germany.

Speaking at the event, the managing director of Cubana FMCG, Efosa Ogbeide, said he was very excited as the event marks the launch of the highly anticipated- electronic brand- BTECH Germany which is set to disrupt the market positively by meeting consumer expectations and that Cubana FMCG is proud to partner and join forces with BTECH Germany, “an expert in the art of precision engineering”, to bring home to Nigeria the German craftsmanship.

In his address, he highlighted the strategic expansion of Cubana FMCG into the electronics sector, making BTECH Germany the newest addition to its diverse portfolio which already includes beverages, cosmetics, packaged foods, and now, electronics.

He emphasized that Cubana FMCG remains committed to consistency, trust, and quality, which have always set the company apart in the FMCG space, and that the new collaboration with BTech Germany is seen as a significant step to further contribute to the unique selling position of the brand as well as fostering growth and development of the Nation at large.

“We believe in glocalization, where global expertise meets local impact. The partnership includes plans for local assembling of electronic products in Nigeria, aiming to add value to the nation’s GDP and to provide massive youth employment.

“I believe some of us would remember the slogan- “German Machine”, even though some people use this term to describe several other things but to us this means originality, ruggedness, and authenticity.

Ladies and gentlemen, the “German machine” is back! And this partnership between both companies goes beyond business as it is a commitment to the growth and development of our dear nation.” He stated.

In the same vein, the chairman of BTECH Germany, Mr. Emeka Roy Ezeala, an Ex-Nigeria National football player, who also played for the FC Cologue during his career in Germany and has long maintained an unwavering partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation and the Chairman of EESM Management who now happens to be a focal stakeholder of the brand – BTECH Germany, also addressed the occasion.

On his part, he highlighted the brand’s global reputation for high-quality household appliances.

“The company’s portfolio includes air-conditioning, cooker, Fridge, washing machine and washer Dryer, Refrigerator- including (Retro Series, French Door, side by side, TOS Evaporator), and mobile TVs.” He said.

Speaking further, Mr. Emeka Roy Ezeala, Chairman of Btech Germany, noted that having lived in Munich, Germany for a decade, his sincere goal and passion have taken center stage in bringing German quality products to his home country.

According to him, as part of BTECH Germany’s strategic approach, the company plans to expand its production and initiate an assembling plant in Nigeria, and the collaboration with Cubana FMCG is seen as a kick-start to a vital step in entering the Nigerian market in a big way and achieving success across the African continent.

In conclusion, he expressed great excitement about the dream come true as BTECH eventually is launched in Nigeria he assures the public that BTECH Germany’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality and style in every product will not fade.

While the launch event showcased a range of state-of-the-art appliances, including Fridges, Refrigerators, Mobile-televisions, Air-conditioners, Washing machines, and cookers, all Products from BTECH Germany will be available at major retail stores nationwide, with a showroom located at Cubana FMCG’s Head Office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The guests at the event were entertained with inspiring music from a live band alongside exciting activities to encourage connectivity, part of which was a swing-to-win game where two winners emerged and were awarded with a BTech Television and Refrigerator, respectively as a way to kick-start and to mark an unforgettable brand launch experience.

Several dignitaries graced the event and added different colors to the grandeur of the successful launch. Among the distinguished guests and partners present for the event.

BTECH Germany Managing Director, Mr. George Aku, the sales Manager, BTECH Germany, Mr. Alp Yalchin, Product Manager, BTECH Germany and Felix Magath, a former two-time world cup player for German National team, HSV Hamburg and also a former coach for several Bundesliga clubs, including teams in Wolfsburg and a long term friend to the Chairman of BTECH Germany, Mr. Emeka Roy Ezeala were all present at the event.

In closing, the Managing Director of Cubana FMCG, Mr. Efosa Ogbeide, thanked all special guests for their support and for honoring the invitation to be part of the milestone achievement and went on to assure the public that the partnership between Cubana FMCG and BTECH Germany signifies a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and economic development for Nigeria through contribution to GDP and job creation for youths, and the company’s determination to keep the flag flying in the FMCG space.