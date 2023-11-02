Brutalisation of NLC President shows level of lawlessness in Nigeria – Obi

Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest and brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Obi who faulted the beaten of Joe Ajaero, described the state of the country, noting that the level of lawlessness, impunity, criminality, and rascality is something that should concern everyone.

Recall that thugs suspected to have been hired by the Imo State government and the State Police Command descended on the NLC President, who led other members of the Central Working Committee, CWC, to a protest in Imo State over the alleged unfriendly treatment of workers in the state.

Reacting to the brutish act, the former governor of Anambra state said: “In the New Nigeria of our dreams, abuse of power and the reckless violation of citizens’ rights through acts of impunity will have no place.

“It shows the level of lawlessness, impunity, criminality, and rascality that have engulfed our dear country. Things like this should worry any discerning mind because it runs counter to the type of country that we all desire and deserve.

“What happened to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in Imo State, yesterday has come as a rude shock to most Nigerians. It says a lot about the state of affairs in our country today”.