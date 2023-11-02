Brutalisation of NLC President: ASUP urges Tinubu to direct arrest perpetrators

NLC President Ajaero

…Condemns involvement of Imo govt, state police command

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, has called on President Bola Tinubu to quickly direct the relevant agencies to fish out those behind the brutalisation of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero for possible prosecution.

ASUP also condemned the involvement of the Imo State government and the state Police Command in the dastardly act.

The union in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, on Thursday, said it was solidly behind the NLC President and was

awaiting further directives from the organs of the NLC on the matter.

The statement read: “Our Union has been closely monitoring reports from Imo State as it affects the planned protest by the leaderships of the NLC and TUC over the conditions of Imo workers in Imo State.

“Our Union is aware that the protest, which is a legitimate and globally recognized instrument of expression in civilized climes had the endorsement of the appropriate organs of the NLC and took its roots in the serial violations of outcomes of series of engagements between the Imo State Government and organized labour.

“It is therefore shocking to read reports of attacks and brutalization of unarmed workers and the leadership of the NLC to the extent of causing bodily harm to our protesting comrades who were only expressing their constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedom

of association and expression.

“These fundamental rights are the anchors of democracy globally and Imo State and Nigeria cannot be an exception. It is equally ironic that I

The state is one of the states involved in the off-cycle governorship elections in the country scheduled for the 11th of November, 2023.

“It is depressing to read reports of the active involvement of functionaries of the state government as well as reports of the complicity of the Imo State command of the Nigeria Police in this show of shame.

“This indeed marks a new low in industrial relations in the country and is reminiscent of the years of totalitarianism during different regimes of military dictatorship in the country.

“ASUP Nigeria therefore condemns the resort to hooliganism, and deployment of brute force as instruments of trade dispute resolution in Imo State. We equally condemn the reported roles of complicity by the Nigeria Police who have failed to provide the needed

protection to protesting workers and property of the organized labour in the state.”

It further said, “We demand the swift intervention of the President of the country in this regard, identification and prosecution of the persons involved and a purposeful resolution of the issues in dispute between Imo workers and the state government.

“We are in undeniable solidarity with the Comrade President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other workers who were victims of the attack by the hooligans and Imo workers for the trauma which they have been subjected to by the events of 1st of November, 2023.

“ASUP Nigeria shall be awaiting further directives from the organs of the NLC on this matter.”