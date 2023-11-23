Brono group, IDPs in Edo appeal for Zulum’s support

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A group from Borno State, the Gworza Elites Forum has called on Governor Babagana Zulum to come to the aid of the Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) occasioned by the activities of Boko haram in the northeast, who are residing in Ohogua, Ovia Northeast local government area of Edo state.

The insurgents’ victims numbering almost 3,000 are housed in the facility run by the Home for the Needy Foundation since 2014 and some of the inmates have emerged as best graduating students in some universities in the state.

The president of the Forum, Mr Ibrahim Mbitsa made the call when they visited the facility on a courtesy visit and to celebrate two of the students, Saminu Wakil and Ishiaku Amos who emerged as the overall best student and the best law graduate in Edo University, Iyamoh.

According to him, “We see all that you have been doing, we hear all that you have been doing we heard all these, we said how can we have our people here and we cannot come and see them, it touched our hearts when we heard the story of one of emerging as the overall best graduate of his school.

“We know that it is not easy for you to feed them, to take them to school and pay their school fees.

“We are not praying for any crisis in this country so that all of them will return back home, we pray for the peace of this nation.

“I want to call on the executive governor of Borno state Professor Babagana Zulum, I know he use to do good for the state and we learnt that Pastor Folorunsho Solomon has sent some letters in respect of these indigenes of Borno state to come to their aide and I know the governor is somebody that always have compassion for people.

“You see him in Cameroon, you see him in Niger, in Chad and various areas so I call on him to please come to assist your people who are here so that they can return back home, we also call on NGOs and individuals to come and support the Foundation.”

On his part, Amos said 90 percent of the inmates are from Gworza and that they have heard and read the gestures of their home state governor and it was time he extended the gestures to them.

In his response, the coordinator of the home, Pastor Folorusho Solomon commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for the conducive environment he has created for them and his predecessor, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole who he said built a secondary school for them where the children were being trained.

He said: “We want to thank the government, the governor of Edo State for creating the enabling environment for us to thrive and especially for giving our First Class graduate automatic employment.

“We are grateful for that. We want to encourage the governor to do more for us, we still need so many things, and we thank the people of Edo State and our host community for the support they have been giving to us.

“I also want to thank the former governor who donated a secondary school to us that is where the children are graduating from.”