‘Broad daylight heist’, Shehu Sani condemns Appeal Court sacking of Plateau gov, Mutfwang 

By Biodun Busari

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has condemned the sacking of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party had won the governorship election in March 18 with 525,299 votes while his All Progressives Congress contender, Nentawe Goshwe polled 481,370 votes.

Goshwe challenged Mutfwang’s victory at the Tribunal, saying he was not validly nominated and sponsored by his PDP.

The Tribunal dismissed the petition for lacking merit, but the APC candidate headed to the Court of Appeal.

On Sunday, the Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu-led panel of the appeal court set aside the judgment of the Tribunal which affirmed the election of Governor Mutfwang, describing it as highly incompetent.

The appellate court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the APC Goshwe.

Reacting to the ruling, Sani described it as “unfortunate and unacceptable” adding that it was a broad daylight robbery of the will of Plateau people.

The ex-Senator made this known in a post on his X account on Sunday, hours after the appellate court verdict.

Sani wrote, “The Court of Appeal Judgement against the electoral victory of the Plateau State Governor is unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable. A broad daylight heist of the will of the people.The bench is becoming the coffin of democracy.”

The reaction came on the heels of three opposition governors sacked by the Court of Appeal in less four days.

Recall that the same court sacked Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State on Thursday and Friday respectively.

While Lawal is a PDP governor, Yusuf is from the New Nigeria Peoples Party.