Bridging the Gap: Understanding landscape architecture in Nigeria

Amos Atumye Alao

Landscape Architecture, which many misunderstood as the usual architecture in the realm of architectural disciplines, is an interesting body. To unravel its essence and distinguish it from its more renowned counterpart, Building Architecture, we turn to Amos Atumye Alao, President of the Society of Landscape Architects of Nigeria, who provides insights into this environmental frontier.

“Landscape Architecture is recognized as a STEM discipline. STEM means Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics,” Alao emphasizes. This distinction sets Landscape Architecture apart, aligning it with the fields of scientific inquiry and technological innovation, vital for addressing the complex environmental challenges of our times.

Nigeria, as a signatory to the International Standard Classification of Occupation (ILO), categorizes Landscape Architecture under code 2161, along with Building Architecture and other related professions. This classification underscores the importance and relevance of Landscape Architecture within the country’s professional landscape.

“Because of its scope, Landscape Architecture is found in Faculties of Forestry, Agriculture, and Architecture,” explains Alao. This interdisciplinary nature reflects the diverse knowledge required to excel in this field, encompassing ecological understanding, agricultural practices, and architectural design principles.

The hallmark of Landscape Architecture lies in its commitment to “Nature-Based Solutions,” a concept championed by Landscape Architects all over the world.

This approach leverages the power of nature to solve infrastructural problems, reducing the reliance on conventional “grey infrastructure” and minimizing carbon footprints.

Institutions like the Universities of Lagos and Ahmadu Bello University offer Landscape Architecture at the postgraduate level, while Bingham University provides a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture program. These academic initiatives signify a growing recognition of the importance of Landscape Architecture in addressing contemporary environmental challenges.

Alao reinforces the connection between Landscape Architecture and climate change, pointing out that issues like erosion, deforestation, and land degradation can find sustainable solutions through nature-based approaches. “You cannot fight nature; when nature fights back, it is always disastrous,” he warns. Understanding and integrating nature into the design of our environment is the cornerstone of Landscape Architecture.

Moreover, Landscape Architecture offers a unique feature – diverse entry points into the profession. Unlike other fields, it accommodates “first and second-degree entry points through related professions,” fostering a rich tapestry of expertise and specialization.

In conclusion, Landscape Architecture is not just a profession; it’s a commitment to the environment and the future. As Alao aptly puts it, “This clearly is a major difference from other professions.” Understanding this distinction and the importance of the proposed bill to regulate Landscape Architecture is crucial in fostering a sustainable and resilient built environment for Nigeria.