Bridge Academies, Hommaston, Zabhary partner on ‘Happy Feet Initiative’

From left: Hilary Ndeze, Founder Zabhary Footwares; Foyinsola Akinjayeju, Managing Director, Bridge International Academies in Nigeria and Taiwo Soyanwo, Co-Founder; Hommaston Limited.

Bridge International Academies, a leading network of community schools that leverage technology to accelerate learning gains for children in underserved communities, has announced an exciting corporate social responsibility initiative, ‘Happy Feet,’ aimed at making a lasting impact in the lives of some of its pupils.

Via a partnership with Hommaston Limited and Zabhary Footwears, Bridge International Academies is launching the ‘Happy Feet’ programme that will provide 300 pupils with free, high-quality school shoes. Hommaston Limited, an indigenous training organisation renowned for its world-class workforce competency enhancement and performance-focused training, financed this initiative in concert with Zabhary, an indigenous shoe-making company and will make a partial match to Hommaston’s contribution, to benefit even more children.

Bridge International Academies, Hommaston Limited, and Zabhary Shoes believe in the transformative power of education, and the ‘Happy Feet’ initiative is a testament to that fact.

Speaking on the initiative, Taiwo Soyannwo, Co-Founder at Hommaston Limited said: “The initiative is also our way of giving back to society. At Hommaston, we are trying to build capacity and invest in the next generation.

“We thought it would be a great thing for these children to start their learning journey at Bridge International Academies where they get quality education while we provide them with some level of comfort by financing the supply of 200 pairs of good quality shoes at no cost to the pupils. We will be interacting with them after their university education so why not be part of their entire journey.”

On his part, Hilary Ndeze, the Founder of Zabhary Footwears said the initiative was aimed at making many more children happy which was why the brand contributed an additional 100 pairs of shoes to pupils at Bridge International Academies.

He said: “Together, we are fostering a sense of belonging and purpose among the underprivileged children who represent the future of our nation. We are happy to support Hommaston and Bridge International Academies to ensure more children are happy.”

Also speaking, Foyinsola Akinjayeju, Managing Director, Bridge International Academies, said “This ‘Happy Feet’ campaign embodies our collective commitment to making a difference in the communities we all serve. For us at Bridge International Academies, our mission is to provide children with a life-changing education, but some things have been taken for granted including some of the basic needs that these children have and their parents are unable to provide due to various reasons including financial constraints.

“By providing school shoes to some pupils, they will be able to learn in comfort, walk more confidently, with a spring in their step towards a brighter future.”

By ensuring that Bridge pupils have comfortable, durable, and appropriate footwear for their educational journey, the initiative aims to address critical needs while also helping them focus on learning and personal development.

This initiative aligns perfectly with Bridge International Academies’ mission to make quality education accessible to all children, regardless of their economic circumstances. Bridge International Academies operates schools where every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, gender, age etc. has access to equal opportunities.