Tinubu launches National Geospatial Data Repository, says census’ll hold soon

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has given assurance that the National Population Commission, NPC will conduct a nationwide census soon.

The President gave the assurance at the launch of the National Geospatial Data Repository, Digital CRVS System and inauguration of the National Coordination Committee for CRVS at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Tinubu called for collaboration among Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, Tinubu underscored the relevance of data to national growth.

He called on the census experts to deploy cutting-edge technology in gathering data on Nigeria’s population, saying the nation cannot afford to lag behind in efficient data sourcing.

According to the president, Nigeria has a lot to be grateful for because it is not prone to natural disasters.

Recall that the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari released the sum of N200 billion to the Population Commission to conduct a national census.

But, the Federal Government postponed the exercise owing to other exigencies.