BREAKING: Tinubu presents N27. 5trn 2024 budget

By Henry Umoru & Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5 trillion before a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The appropriation bill was christened the “Budget of Renewed Hope.”

President Tinubu entered the Chamber of the House of Representatives at 11.13 a.m. The National Anthem was recited upon his arrival.

The President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, called the House to order at 11.15 a.m.

Akpabio began the reading of the welcome address at 11.20 a.m.

Ahead of today’s budget presentation three weeks ago, Tinubu forwarded to both chambers the 2024–2026 MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

In the paper, N26.1 trillion was proposed as the total expenditure profile for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Senate, through its Committee on Finance, after two weeks of interactive sessions with heads of ministries, departments, and agencies on revenue and expenditure projections made for them, approved the MTEF.

However, it was later adjusted to N27.5 trillion, which is being presented today.