Luis Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz, regains freedom

File: Liverpool forward, Luis Diaz, revealed a T-shirt reading “freedom for papa” after equalising for Liverpool against Luton. BBC

Luis Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz, has been rescued after he was abducted at gunpoint on October 28 by left-wing guerrilla group, Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional (ELN).

On Thursday, Colombian news outlet Semana reported that the rescue mission for the footballer’s father was a success. The mission saw a 9 a.m. helicopter flight full of volunteers from the United Nations, UN, and the Catholic Church.

Police began preparations for the release of Mr Diaz earlier in the week. He had been held by the guerrilla group for almost two weeks .

The UN and the Church have been working in conjunction with the Colombian government to negotiate Diaz’s freedom.

Concern grew on Tuesday after there was no sign of the start of ELN release of Luis Diaz’s father process despite measures to facilitate it.

The Diaz family called for the group to offer proof that Diaz Snr was still alive.

But on Wednesday, hope was renewed again as humanitarian groups including representatives from the Catholic Church and the UN gathered on the Colombian-Venezuelan border.

This was after establishing contact with ELN to begin the handover.

On Thursday morning local time, Semana reported the handover had been a success.

Members of the police and other special forces had been searching for the Liverpool star’s father since October 28. DailyMail