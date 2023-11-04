Kourtney Kardashian welcome first baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed a baby boy – the former’s fourth child and her first with the latter.

According to a report in Page Six, multiple outlets reported the baby boy’s birth on Saturday.

It reported that sources also confirmed to People, who broke the news, and insiders later reaffirmed it to TMZ.

Kardashian and Barker have not yet issued a formal statement on their new bundle of joy.

There was speculation that the couple’s son would be born soon since the iconic drummer and reality star’s sister Kylie Jenner were spotted visiting Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Kardashian, 44, debuted her baby bump at one of Barker’s band’s Los Angeles concerts in June, holding up a cardboard sign from the audience reading, “TRAVIS IM PREGNANT.”

The duo revealed the sex of their baby boy at a rock ‘n’ roll-themed bash in June.

When Kardashian posted a separate slideshow documenting the party — which came together in under 48 hours — Barker, 47, hinted at their son’s moniker.

“I already know his name 😉,” the Blink-182 rocker wrote, later saying he “like[d] Rocky 13” as an option.

After Kardashian made headlines in September for posting and deleting a baby shower photo featuring the same moniker, Barker “liked” a tweet calling it a “cute” choice — and later confirmed the selection.

That same month, the musician abruptly left Blink-182’s European tour to be his wife’s “rock” as she underwent “urgent fetal surgery.”

Kardashian addressed the “terrifying” procedure in an October Vogue interview, crediting an ultrasound with “sav[ing]” their little one’s life. The Poosh creator did not provide further details at the time.

The “Kardashians” stars both became parents before their longtime friendship took a romantic turn in 2021.

Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Shanna Moakler. He also remains close with his ex-wife’s daughter Atiana, 24, from a previous relationship.

As for Kardashian, she welcomed three children — son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8 — while dating Scott Disick. The former couple have been amicably co-parenting the trio since calling it quits in 2015.

When it came to blending Kardashian and Barker’s family, the couple considered “the more kids, the merrier.”

Marrying the drummer gave Kardashian “more people to love,” she said during a May 2022 episode of her family’s show, adding, “I am really close with Travis’ kids, and I love them. … It’s a beautiful thing.”

The following year, she and Barker revealed their plans to “officially” stop pursuing IVF to expand their family amid hopes to conceive naturally.