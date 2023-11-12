Breaking: INEC declares Uzodimma winner Imo gov election with 540,308 votes

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hope Uzodimma, winner of the last Saturday’s governorship election.

According to the INEC’s state collation and returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, said that the candidate of the APC, Uzodimma got 540,308

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who came second polled the total votes 71,503.

While that of the governorship candidate of Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu came third position with the total number of votes 64, 081