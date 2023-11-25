Hamas delays hostages release, says Israel broke truce

Hamas has announced it is delaying the release of further Israeli hostages. It says Israel has breached the terms of the four-day truce agreed on.

A statement by its military wing says Israel has broken the terms of the truce deal over aid deliveries to northern Gaza.

Israel has not commented. A group of up to 14 hostages had been expected to be released today, Saturday.

As part of the Qatar-brokered deal, Israel is prepared to release a group of Palestinian prisoners.

It’s the second day of a four-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Friday saw the release of 24 hostages – and 39 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas’s attacks on 7 October killed 1,200 people, with about 240 taken hostage.

Since then, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says more than 14,500 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory campaign.

A senior Hamas official has told the BBC that the delay to the handover of the hostages this evening is due to Israeli violations of the humanitarian truce agreement by preventing agreed-upon aid trucks from entering northern Gaza.

He said that Israel allowed only three trucks out of 100 to reach northern Gaza.

He also said that Israel violated the ceasefire agreement by flying drones over southern Gaza.

The Hamas official also said that Israel made significant changes to the agreed list of Palestinian prisoners to be released.

He also claimed that the Israel Defense Forces killed two Palestinians in Beit Hanoun in Gaza. He said it was an area where Palestinians are allowed to move.

Israel has denied violating the truce agreement.

