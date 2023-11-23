Breaking: Governor Bello freezes Kogi accounts

File image of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (right) and the governor-elect, Usman Ododo.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has directed the freezing of all the state and local governments’ accounts with immediate effect.

A statement by the Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, made this known on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The statement read apart: “No imprest or any form of payment should be made to anyone from Government Account henceforth.

“Standing Orders and Investment Instructions are hereby cancelled forthwith.

”All Kogi State and Local Government Accounts are hereby FROZEN with effect from today, Thursday 22nd November 2003.”