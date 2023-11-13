Breaking: Diri wins Bayelsa governorship election

Diri

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and incumbent, Senator Douye Diri,

has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship elections held in the state.

The state’s Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning Officer Prof Farouk Kuta, made the announcement.

Professor Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lafia, said: “The elections were contested. And Senator Douye Diri of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Diri won in six out of eight local government areas of the state . He polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat 15 other candidates including his closest rival, Chief Timipre Sylva of the APC.

Sylva came second, having won in two local government areas and polled a total of 110,108 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Udengs, came a distant third with 905 votes.