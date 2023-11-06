Kano: Court reserves judgment in Gov Yusuf’s appeal

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, challenging his removal by the state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Recall that the tribunal nullified Yusuf’s election on September 20 by declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid.

The tribunal held that the ballot papers used were neither signed nor stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It consequently declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the governorship election.

But, dissatisfied with the judgment, the Kano governor, Yusuf appealed the tribunal verdict and urged the court to set aside the judgment.

Details later…