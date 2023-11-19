Breaking Chains: Offshoots’ Courageous Battle of Wits and Vice

Producer: Oluwatoyin Adewumi & Benjamin Abejide Adeniran

Executive Producer: Oluwatoyin Adewumi

Production Company: Verte View Production

Directed by: Ayeny T. Steve

Screenplay: Temitope Bolade-Akinbode and Diche Enunwa

Reviewer: Seun Afolabi

In the heart of Nigeria, where the vibrant tapestry of life is woven with both resilience and challenges, “Offshoot” unfolds as a gripping tale of one woman’s unwavering determination to dismantle the chains of drug trafficking.

Directed by Ayeny T. Steve, this cinematic endeavor takes audiences on a harrowing journey through the labyrinth of crime and corruption, as our protagonist confronts the ‘shadows’ that threaten not only her life but also the safety of her family.

“Offshoot” is more than a movie; it is a courageous stand against the pervasive menace that plagues society. As we delve into the depths of this cinematic narrative, the film beckons us to question the lengths one should go to bring about change and justice.

A loving wife and mother, Modesire Mbakwe, has just been appointed as the Acting Head of the Operation and General Investigation of the National Drug Agency (NDA) to lead a special squad in the fight against drug trafficking in the country. As with all missions geared towards the eradication of crime and criminal elements, the stakes are at a maximum high.

From its opening scenes, ‘Offshoot’ paces brilliantly, constantly keeping the viewer in synch with the way each one of the characters is introduced with the narrative mixing effortlessly with its love and family sub-themes.

When Modesire utters the words “I’m cutting the source, stop the flow,” we are properly incited, propelled into, and can without a doubt imagine with excitement and exhilaration, the obstacles and challenges that this beautiful yet no-nonsense boss is getting us reeled into.

From the successful raids to the battle of wits between two individuals so close and yet so far apart, Verte View Production may be giving us a December to remember should this hit the screens in 2023.

In a society where there exists still, the marginalization of women; where a woman is not favourably looked at or counted on to lead the line in certain career paths, Modesire, portrayed by actress Kehinde Bankole is on a mission to prove naysayers wrong.

Being a woman in a male-dominated career field is daunting. It sure comes with its benefits, but then, are the perks commensurate with the challenges faced in the line of such endeavors?

One could tell that the producers of Offshoot tried to explore the elements of this truth to a certain level, and I can understand why it wasn’t so in-depth in that regard.

Diminishing love life, parental neglect, especially when you have a teenage daughter to cater to, deteriorating communication, loneliness, and foreboding, all begging the question: How do you deal as a high flying, career driven woman?

But hey! Judging by the rapt attention and the hmms and ah’s during its screening at AFRIFF, fans of crime fiction should get set for a delectable journey of vice, drugs, gangs, and law enforcement, masterfully told with such aplomb.

Acting alongside Kelechi Udegbe; the pair unlocked new boundaries in the tale of love, responsibility, and duty in this crime and emotional rollercoaster, and although not a Femme fatal movie kind, Director Ayeny can hold his head up high for doing justice to a female-led crime narrative, while Producers, Oluwatoyin Adewumi and Benjamin Abejide Adeniran can be applauded for letting this production stay true to its course – one that addresses societal concerns as it relates to drug trafficking and the role played by law enforcement agencies and the citizens in curbing the vice.

On the celebration of our language, heritage and values in the telling of our stories, a striking aspect of ‘Offshoot’ comes to the fore in its rich use of a diverse mix of local dialects and street lingos, Yoruba, pidgin and Igbo.

It does not only celebrate our rich diversity, but it also carries along some of our westernized Gen Z’s and Millenials, encouraging them to stay true to their roots, while preaching good morals like exam malpractice isn’t right by any means, even when the intended motive is to help a sick friend.

I find the cinematography; the fight stunts, choreography, and sequencing quite appealing; the set designs and costumes, although not focal points, were properly considered. All gave the story a fine interpretation.

However, I also think the colour grading and sound editing can add a little pepper and spice, and my alternate ending would be one that would provide the opportunity to delve further into the abyss of drug trafficking and the menace it is to our society – not one that makes me ponder who would become the next cartel lord. Cliché is the word, I think, or maybe I am unnecessarily getting the issue overflogged.

I strongly opine that the making of any movie in Nigeria is no easy feat, and while we may argue back and forth about the scene where the law enforcement official was only suspended and not made to face the wrath of the law after letting some apprehended criminals escape, it is important to note that the world of make-believe is filled with gaps and holes that many can find if they choose to dig into, but then, we all cannot deny the existence of scenarios like this in our society – Law enforcement agencies with corrupt law enforcers just doing their thing.

‘Offshoot’ is definitely a must watch. I don’t think. I know it is a must see! For our agencies, there are a number of insightful messages in the cat and mouse chase in the tale.

‘Offshoot’ is more than a crime fiction, it resonates with one of the many ills of the society, the tenets of love, family and duty, and uplifts with the message of hope in that, even in the darkness of evil, especially in our society where majority can no longer differentiate what is right from what is wrong, there are few persons who will travel the ends of the earth in the same society to ensure that the truth is told, and justice served, regardless of the threats such stance may pose to their existence and survival.

Seun Afolabi is a content, script and screenwriter, passionate about storytelling, writing, music and cinematography. He currently produces content for Arch Hub Africa, an entertainment and lifestyle-based channel and a corollary of Verdant Zeal Group.