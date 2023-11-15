BREAKING: Appeal Court upholds Sanwo-Olu’s election as Lagos governor

By Henry Ojelu

A three-man panel of the Election Petition Appeal sitting in Lagos today affirmed the re-election of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kehinde Obafemi Hamzat, as duly elected governor and deputy governor of Lagos State, respectively.

It unanimously affirmed the decision of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed the victory of Sanwo-Olu on September 25.

The three-man panel affirmed the duo’s reelection after dismissing an appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s candidate, Olajide Adeniran, a.k.a. Jandor.

The panel dismissed the appeal for lacking merit.

As of the time of filing this report, the panel is reading the judgment on the appeal filed by Labour Party (LP) and it’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor.

It held that the appellants failed to prove their allegations of forgery and non-qualification against Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

“Even though they were all pre-election matters, the appellants (PDP and Adeniran) still failed to prove them. The appellants came empty-handed and left empty-handed. They merely enjoyed their day in court. Their petition is dismissed.”

