Abia Central: Appeal Court sacks Labour Party’s candidate, declares PDP’s Akobundu winner 

By Steve Oko

The Court of Appeal has declared a former National Organising Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd) as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District.

The PDP made the announcement in a statement via its X (formerly Twitter) platform on Saturday.

The statement read: “The former National Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, @officialPDP Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd), has just been declared by the Appeal Court as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District of Abia State .

“Senator Austin Akobundu, Abia Central and Senator Osita Ngwu, Enugu West, are the two senators of the PDP extraction from the South-East region at the National Assembly.”

It’s victory for democracy — Akobundu

The Abia Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.), has described his victory at the Appeal Court as a victory for the people.

Akobundu, who spoke through his Special Aide, Uche Nwosu, said the people of the senatorial district had won.

According to him, the victory is a triumph for all lovers of democracy.

He commended the people for standing behind him and thanked the judiciary for the judgment.

Dedicating the victory to God, the former Minister of State for Defense, reiterated his determination to serve the people.