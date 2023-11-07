Appeal Court affirms election of Ibori’s daughter

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Appeal court sitting in Lagos has affirmed the election of Honourable Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake (PDP) of Delta State.

Rep Erhiatake of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ethiope Federal Constituency floored Ben Rolands Igbakpa and Mr Halims Ahoda of the NNPP and APC.

Hon. Justice Festus Ogbuinaya, Justice Senchi, and Justice Waziri delivered the judgment on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ibori-Suenu is the daughter of a former governor of Delta State and National Leader of the PDP in the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

The appellate court said the appeal of the PDP candidate was meritorious and allowed the same, thereby setting aside the ruling of the lower court.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday Rep Erhiatake described the ruling of the court of appeal as a victory for God and her constituents.

She lauded the decision of the court of appeal saying democracy has come to stay