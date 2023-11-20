Breaking: Appeal Court affirms Benue gov, Alia’s election

Governor Hyacinth Alia

The Court of Appeal, in Abuja, has affirmed the election of Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State. It dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the last governorship election, Titus Uba.

PDP and Uba had challenged the September 23 judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribuna l which dismissed their petition against the return of Alia.

Alia contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the governorship election held on March 18.

A three-member panel, in a unanimous judgment, resolved the three issues that were for determination, against the appellants.

It held that the appeal was without merit.

Details coming.