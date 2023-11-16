BREAKING: Adeleke approves suspension of Osun Chief Judge

Gov Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Despite an order of the National Industrial Court restraining Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, from removing or interfering with the judiciary, the Governor has approved the suspension of the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday stated that the Governor approved the resolution of the House of Assembly asking the Chief Judge to step aside over the allegation of misconduct.

“The Executive Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has approved the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly asking the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, to step aside the pending investigation of allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for rule of law against her by the House of Assembly”, it reads partly.

Details later…