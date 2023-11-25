Boys, men need protection against gender-based violence – Foundation

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As activities commence on 16 Days of Activism, a nonprofit organization, FAME Foundation, Friday, called for protection of boys and men against Gender-Based Violence, Violence, GBV, as they had become easy prey and victims.

Speaking on why the Foundation focused on boys and men this time around, the Executive Director, FAME Foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, explained that Gender-based violence is a widespread problem affecting individuals irrespective of gender.

Ogunleye-Bello said that silence needs to be broken and victims freed from the trauma and pain, because it impacts directly on the mental health of victims of gender-based violence.

The 16 Days of Activism Campaign against Gender-Based Violence, runs from November 25th to December 10th with theme, ‘UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls’ underscores the pressing need for collective action and investment to eradicate gender-based violence against women and girls.

She said: “Gender-based violence is a widespread problem affecting individuals irrespective of gender. It thrives in silence, which is often fuelled by societal norms and shame, girls and women are often the target but men are victims too. This year, FAME Foundation will be focusing on boys and men in our campaign, it is time to break these chains and create safe spaces for survivors to speak out and seek support.

“Survivors often carry the weight of their experiences, leading to a cycle of trauma. We need to understand that the impact of GBV transcends physical scars, it deeply affects one’s mental health and overall well-being. By educating, empowering, and supporting survivors, we pave the way for a more equitable and just society.”

Meanwhile, the FAME Foundation boss emphasized the need for collective effort in the fight against GBV, therefore, she urged individuals and organizations to unite and advocate for a world where everyone can live free from fear, discrimination, and violence.

She also pledged the Foundation’s support, provision of a safe space and access to dedicated practitioners, psychologists, and mental health experts committed to helping individuals overcome the trauma of gender-based violence.

She further stated that “We must unite men, women, boys, and girls to stand against GBV. Silence perpetuates the cycle, it’s time for us all to lend our voices, listen without judgment, and support survivors in their journey toward healing.

“We have a lineup of activities for this year’s 16 Days Activism, and it comprises press conference, outreach in different schools and communities, social media campaigns, and boys and men dialogue in Internally Displaced Persons camp (IDPS) discussions which will engage boys and men. All these activities aim to spark conversations, challenge societal norms, and encourage meaningful action to eliminate gender-based violence.”