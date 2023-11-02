Boniface is Africa’s best dribbler, 14th in world

Nigerian and Bayer Leverkusen sensation, Victor Boniface, has been recognised as Africa’s premier young dribbler.

Boniface’s extraordinary skill and finesse on the field have earned him a place in the latest issue from CIES Football Observatory.

The 22-year-old striker was listed among the top 100 dribblers aged 23 or under in the latest rankings released by CIES Football Observatory.

Boniface was ranked 14th position on the list of the best dribblers in the top five leagues in the world and 43rd in the global ranking.

A breakdown of Boniface’s dribbling ability shows that he attempts 4.5 dribbles per 90 minutes, with a success rate of 58%.