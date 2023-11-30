Bolt driver, passenger kidnapped in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A driver with an e-hailing company, Bolt, was reportedly abducted on Tuesday night alongside a female passenger in Calabar, Cross River.

The incident was said to have occurred at the staff quarters of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), the destination of the Bolt driver.

The driver identified to be Jeremiah Enya, was said to be with three passengers when the incident occurred.

While he was abducted along with a female passenger, the two other occupants in the vehicle were identified to be a male and a female passenger.

It was gathered that the kidnappers whisked their two victims away while they abandoned the Bolt driver’s car.

It would be recalled that staff of the University have become targets for kidnappers in Calabar.

The University Director of Servicom, Prof. Patrick Egaga was only a fourth night ago abducted at his residence in the University staff quarters.

His abductors have reduced their ransom from the earlier N50 million demanded to N15 million, a demand yet to be met by his family.

Contacted Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Irene Ugbo told Vanguard that she had not been briefed about the incident.