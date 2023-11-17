Bolanle Austen-Peters’ ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’ wins big at AFRIFF

The 12th edition of the annual African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) ended with a bang, as the dazzling AFRIFF Globe Awards took the stage.

The awards celebrated the best of African and global cinema, honoring films across a wide range of genres and categories.

The AFRIFF Globe Awards recognized the diversity and creativity of the film industry, with films that were original, innovative, and socially relevant.

One film that stole the show was Bolanle Austen-Peters’ “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti which won the coveted Best Overall Feature Film award and also the Best Screenplay award.

Directed by the visionary Bolanle Austen-Peters, and written by Tunde Babalola, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti is notable for its brilliant storytelling, unique characters, and stunning craftsmanship.

The film follows the story of Fela’s mother, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti from her pioneering days as the first female student at Abeokuta Grammar School to her marriage to Israel Ransome-Kuti. Together, they challenged oppression and created the Abeokuta Women’s Union, igniting a fierce battle against colonial and traditional rulers.

This narrative artfully contrasts FRK’s tireless activism with her delicate balancing act as a wife and mother, revealing the indomitable spirit of a woman who changed the course of history. This film emerges as one contribution to the important conversations people are having now around women, identity and the constant push for equality.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti was one of the films in consideration for the Oscars by the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions has some incredible work slated for completion and release and can’t wait to return next year. The AFRIFF Globe Awards were the perfect finale to a week-long festival that united filmmakers, actors, critics, and fans from all over the world, to celebrate the beauty and strength of African cinema.

The phenomenal cast features groundbreaking performances from Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Keppy Ekpenyong, Adunni Ade, Omowunmi Dada, Patrick Diabuah and others.