Boko Haram: FG orders probe of alleged connivance with Prison warders

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Omeiza Ajayi

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has ordered a probe into allegations of connivance between custodial personnel and terror inmates to finance the operations of proscribed terrorist groups in some parts of the country.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff CDS, General Christopher Musa had on Tuesday while appearing before members of the House of Representatives made the allegation.

However, the minister in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Babatunde Alao, condemned the unpatriotic act, directing the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa to investigate the disturbing allegation.

Part of the statement reads; “The Minister has called for a speedy investigation into the matter, noting that any officer culpable or complicit in sabotaging the Nigerian Correctional Facility, and by extension the security of the country, shall face the full wrath of the law.

“The Minister also wishes to inform the public that actions are underway to reform the correctional service to match international standards where inmates would be truly rehabilitated in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“The era of talks but no action is over. The Renewed Hope administration will not entertain a breach from any officer. We have the interest of the state to protect, and it is above anyone’s interest.”