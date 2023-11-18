Boko Haram attacks Yobe gov’s security personnel, kills one policeman, injure others

File photo of terrorists

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

One Police officer was reportedly killed with at least six security personnel allegedly wounded when Boko Haram terrorists fired at security operatives returning official vehicles belonging to Yobe State Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni from Maiduguri to Damaturu after attending a successful 24th Convocation ceremony of the University of Maiduguri.

Governor Buni was in Maiduguri where he joined other dignitaries to attend the ceremony, but disengaged to board a flight to Abuja for another official engagement.

Sources told our Correspondent that the security vehicles in the convoy came under fire between the troubled spot of the Jakana – Mainok expressway.

Further investigation from sources revealed that “troops leading the convoy with MRAP, a Gun Truck and another vehicle conveying the Police and DSS were targetted.

“Consequently, the troops responded with heavy fire, forcing the terrorists to retreat. Unfortunately, one Police officer paid the supreme price, even as two soldiers including a driver and four policemen were wounded.

“Terrorist casualties were unconfirmed as at press time.

“The security operatives returned safely to Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, while the wounded personnel and the driver were evacuated to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.” Sources said.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Media and Press affairs to Governor Buni, Comrade Mohammed Mamman in an interview with our Correspondent confirmed the incident but insisted that only three security personnel were wounded, even as he said, the convoy successfully reached their destination, as the wounded ones are responding to treatment.