Boat Mishaps: Reps move to tackle menace 

Man drowning

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Following a series of boat mishaps across various states in the country, the House of Representatives Committee on Inland Waterways has said that it will use legislation and oversight activities to address the root causes of the problem.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon. Ojema Ojotu gave the assurance at the inaugural meeting of the House panel on Wednesday in Abuja

According to Ojotu, there had been several reports of deaths resulting from boat mishaps in the country. He assured that through effective oversight of the relevant agencies of government and adequate legislation, his committee will find lasting solutions to it.

He also stated that the House Committee is to oversight the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and its parastatals save those under the jurisdiction of other committees, the Inland Waterways, the National Inland Waterways Authority and the budgets.

Speaking also at the meeting, Hon.Martins Esin (Akwa-Ibom, PDP) stated that the responsibility placed on the committee is enormous due to the dwindling revenue generation of the NIWA as an agency.

He noted that National Inland Waterways Authority NIWA is a foremost revenue government agency adding that revenue generation should be taken up by the committee in its meeting with the agency.

Also in his contribution, Hon Lanre Oladebo (Osun, PDP) said that the House Committee should work towards ensuring that relevant government agencies enforce the use of live jackets in water transportation.

The Committee Chairman Hon Ojema however assured members of the committee that under his leadership, they will give the NIWA and other marine stakeholders the needed support so that the agency can make the nation’s waterways navigable.