BLINDNESS:Succour for Abia communities as foundation fights fights cataract

By Dickson Omobola

To prevent blindness, Kelvin Jombo Foundation has provided free cataract surgery, eye screening and distributed 1,000 reading glasses in Abia communities.

The event which was held in commemoration of 2023 World Sight Day , with the theme, “Love Your Eyes at Work” kickstarted on Thursday, October 12 and ended Saturday, October 14.

The three-day programme, which was designed to assist in reducing cases of cataracts, a common cause of preventable blindness, also covered screening of patients, surgery and provision of 1,000 reading glasses.

The Kelvin Jombo Foundation mission is to restore sight of bring to those who have been suffering from weakened or damaged vision.



One of the beneficiaries of the free cataract surgery programme, Emeka Udeh, thanked Chief Kelvin Jombo Onumah for his intervention which has brought much relief to many like him in the state.

Kelvin Jombo Foundation was birthed as an avenue to return hope to the lives of the people.



Part of the objectives of the foundation is to also empower the youth, women and children across the country.

Kelvin Jombo Foundation has been able to expand its net and intensify its efforts toward caring for those with small, medium, and chronic visual issues.