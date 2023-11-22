Blessing Nelson wins the 2023 Miss Nigeria International

By Ayo Onikoyi

Miss Blessing Nelson, Abia State representative, has emerged as the winner of Miss Nigeria International 2023.

Nelson, an indigene of Abia, was crowned by the outgoing Miss Nigeria, at the event that was held at The Canyon Lekki Halls and Event Centre, Lagos State.

The 200-level student from Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma, Edo State beat 12 other finalists after rounds of displays in traditional, beach and official wears.

Miss Oluwatobi Fadayomi, came second and emerged as Miss Nigeria International Classic, while Miss Ephraim Christel Amanda, a student, emerged as Miss Nigeria International Tourism.

Nelson, who expressed joy on being announced the winner, said she didn’t see it coming. “It has always been a dream to win and today I emerged victorious; it shows that with the help of God and hard work, one can achieve anything,” she said.

The pageant organiser, Brendan and Crusader Nigeria Limited, described the contest as remarkable and the continent’s Number one pageant.

“This year’s event was awesome as most of the contestants brought out their A-list game to the pageant, right from the first day of camping to the finale,” CEO Brendan Nsikak noted.

While wishing the winner a successful tenure, the CEO disclosed, “By her win, Miss Nelson is guaranteed the sum of N1.5 million monthly salary and a yearly endorsement from different brands.

“She also gets an all-expense-paid trip to the United States, courtesy of Gonowtravels and Tours, many other consolations prices from brands. She will also represent Nigeria on the global stage.”

Notable personalities in the industry were also gifted awards for their outstanding performance in society, which dragged the organiser’ to recognise their, hard hard work, diligent in the industry at large

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Miss Abia by Gonowtravels and tours’ CEO Ishola OKIKIAYO, as the official brand ambassador of the company.