Black Wall Street, Majesty take talent hunt to Lokoja

By Ayo Onikoyi

Kogi State is renowned for its reservoir of untapped talents, with numerous gifted individuals awaiting the right opportunity to shine.

Black Wall Street and Majesty have taken it upon themselves to provide that platform through the “Kogi Blazing Mic Talent Hunt,” spotlighting the future luminaries of the entertainment industry.

The event will unfold at the Majesty International College Conference Hall in Lokongoma Phase 1, Lokoja, Kogi State. It promises an array of exciting prizes to be won. Music artists are in the spotlight, with the winner set to receive 1.5 million naira and the opportunity to record one audio and video song. The second runner-up will not go empty-handed, as they will be awarded 1 million naira and the chance to record an audio and video song. The third runner-up will take home 500 thousand naira, along with the recording of an audio and video song. Actors participating in the talent hunt stand a chance to secure coveted movie roles and other tantalizing prizes.

The organizers have made it even more accessible for aspiring talents by offering free registration for interested individuals. As the auditions approach, the anticipation continues to build among the up-and-coming rappers, singers, and actors eager to make their mark in the industry.

Distinguished guest artists, including Oritsefemi and Rayce, are set to grace the event with their presence. The panel of judges, consisting of prominent figures such as Big Suni, K-Solo, and Jide Kosoko, guarantees a fair and impartial evaluation of the participants. Hypeman Standard Agba, MC Aquila Aquila, Alaye Baba, MC Universe and MC Ariwo amongst other Kogi-based artistes will be performing.

Registration is open and accessible through the official website.The music auditions are scheduled for November 24th, 2023, at 3 pm, while the movie auditions are slated for November 25th, 2023, commencing at 10 am.

This talent hunt represents a remarkable opportunity for emerging talents in Kogi State to shine, and with the generous prizes, expert judges, and celebrated guest artists, it promises to be an unforgettable event in the world of entertainment.