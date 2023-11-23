Black Friday: FCCPC warns consumers against online scams

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned consumers against possible increase in fake online stores to scam them during the ‘Black Friday’ sales.

A statement by Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Thursday in Abuja, said the FCCPC received credible intelligence that fake online stores would increase by 135 percent.

Irukera advised consumers to be vigilant and discerning this period adding that they should demand and insist on their rights, particularly with respect to full and transparent disclosures.

According to him, consumers should only patronise trusted and credible platforms and exercise caution to avoid being victims of fraud and other exploitation.

”FCCPC has received credible intelligence that the customary seasonal sales at deep discount on a specific Friday, otherwise known as “Black Friday”, may witness an increase of fake online stores by 135 percent.

”This is including scams, misrepresentation and other exploitative conduct.

”This information is corroborated by publicly available reports such as Netcraft.

”For reports and inquiries, please visit our website at www.fccpc.gov.ng and follow us on our social media handles: @fccpcnigeria or fccpcnigeria,” he said.