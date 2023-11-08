Bishop Kukah lampoons Yahaya Bello over performance

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

…Insists he’s poor advertisement for Nigerian youth

…Tasks CSO, Churches, others with common interests of all

By Olayinka Ajayi

The convener of the National Peace Committee, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has expressed disappointment over the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello’s performance, stating that he has been a “poor advertisement” for what young people can achieve.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, Bishop Kukah said Bello’s performance has not been a good example of what young people can achieve.

He said, “I feel very sad because Kogi has been the frontrunner, and Yahaya Bello, the governor, being the youngest governor, is in the presentation of what the youth of this country can do if they are given the opportunity.

“Sadly, I think he is being a very poor advertisement for what youth can do; whatever we do, we must always think about what we call the common good.”

He also implored civil society organizations, unions, churches, and moral authorities to rise to the occasion and act in the common interests of all.

“I hope and pray that civil society organizations, unions, churches, and moral authorities must act in the common interests of everybody; without a country, there will be no trade unions or churches.

“All we need to know is to just look outside the window and see what is happening in the Middle East today. When elections go wrong, it is ordinary people who suffer,” he said.

On the Imo State government and NLC dispute, Kukah urged the labour leaders to consider the consequences of their actions and prioritize the well-being of the people.

He also appealed to religious leaders and other moral authorities to intervene and prevent the union from taking disruptive measures.

“I hope that the labour leaders who give directives in Imo should ask themselves who stands to gain and who stands to lose; at the end of the day, it is the people of Imo.

“I hope the religious leaders and other moral authorities can prevent the union; whatever their grievances, this can be resolved in a very peaceful environment.

“In the name of the chairman of this committee, we appeal to them to please do what is necessary and ensure that elections are duly conducted; our people have suffered a lot.”