Birthday: Your passion enriches music industry globally – Gov Adeleke celebrates Davido

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described his nephew and hip-hop star, David Adeleke as someone whose passion has enriched the music industry globally.

Adeleke in a birthday greeting to Davido, issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday, stated that the music star’s achievement is an example of what hard work represents.

It reads, “Happy birthday to my son, David Adeleke (aka Davido). David’s birthday is a reminder of God’s greatness and the unlimited grace served to the Adeleke Dynasty through him,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“Over the years, David was able to show us what hard work and dedication to one’s dream can achieve, and through his talent, the music industry, not just in Nigeria, but the whole world, has been far more enriched.

“As he marks a new age today, I acknowledge not just the collective consciousness that his music has energized, but also the hopes about the future that he inspires through his work and charities.

“May his new age be blessed with good health and sound mind, while trusting God Almighty to continue to uphold him so that his creativity will continue to resonate with us, and as such, lighten up homes and bless lives.”