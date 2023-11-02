Biden calls for ‘pause’ as Israel-Hamas war escalates in Gaza

President of the United States Joe Biden has called for a “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war amid concerns from the Middle East region.

The president made the subtle call while making a campaign speech in Minneapolis when a heckler persuaded him to initiate a ceasefire.

“I think we need a pause,” he replied, saying that it would allow for hostages to get out.

Biden’s call came days after American Muslims and Democratic Party activists threatened to mobilise millions of Muslim voters to withhold donations and votes towards President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election.

They vowed to withhold their donations and votes from the American President unless he takes immediate steps to secure a Gaza ceasefire.

An unfounded number of American citizens left Gaza on Wednesday, as part of the first group to depart since war broke out, while another 400 are on a list to leave on Thursday.

According to BBC, the Okals, a suburban Massachusetts family, who were visiting relatives in Gaza when the conflict began, are among those on the list provided by Gaza’s border authority.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people and saw 239 people taken hostage.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza disclosed that more than 8,700 people have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory bombing began.

In Wednesday’s speech, the president said a pause would “give time to get the prisoners out”, he said.

White House officials later explained he had meant both getting hostages held by Hamas out and humanitarian aid in.

The United Nations has urged a ceasefire to ease the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where 1.4 million people are estimated to have been displaced.

But the UK, Canada and the European Union have joined the US in stopping short of calling for a ceasefire.

They noted that calling for a ceasefire would favour Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by the US and several Western governments.

After the heckler was removed from Biden’s speech, the president said the war was a “complicated” issue and he recognised the emotions around it.

“This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis. It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well… I supported a two-state solution; I have from the very beginning,” he added.