BIAFRA STRUGGLE: IPOB, Police clash over alleged threat 

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, described as fallacious and ridiculous, claims by the Police that the members of Eastern Security Network, ESN, were calling and threatening people to support its struggles.

IPOB said the Police are simply making a caricature of themselves by linking it and ESN to criminal activities.

The Anambra State Police Command was reported saying that its officers arrested members of a faction of IPOB and ESN who were calling and threatening members of the public.

However, the pro-Biafra group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Officer, Emma Powerful, entitled: “ESN does not call or threaten people”, accused the Police of always using lies to launder its image.

The statement read, “IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to debunk fallacious and ridiculous claims of the Police in Anambra of smashing ESN gang that threatens and collects money from people at Umunze in Orumba South and Ozubulu in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.

“IPOB and ESN do not call or threaten our people to support the movement, neither do we engage in any activity that will harm the same people we are working to protect. The most IPOB can do is solicit voluntary financial support from good-spirited Biafrans for the sustenance of ESN to continue in their core duty of protecting our lands from armed Fulani invaders. No one has or can be threatened to support the struggle.”