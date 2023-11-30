Benue Police bust arms manufacturing syndicate, ritualist, robbery gang

Stock

….Recovers firearms, ammunition, tools

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The operatives of Benue State Police Command have busted a suspected arms producing and marketing syndicate operating in Adikpo-Vandeikya Local Government Area axis of the state.

The special operation also led to the arrest of suspected armed robbers and ritualists, in Makurdi, the state capital.

The arrest of about 20 suspects was contained in a statement, yesterday, in Makurdi by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Catherine Anene.

Anene explained that the arrest of the suspects followed the receipt of credible intelligence about the arm dealers along Adikpo-Vandeikya road, and Police detectives were deployed to the area to clamp down on the syndicate.

And on November 15, the team busted the criminals’ hideout and arrested one Fater Terkula and Jem Demesugh.

On the spot search of the hideout led to the recovery of six locally fabricated barretta pistols and a motorcycle. Further investigation led to the arrest of Ternenge Kpamngu, Terkula Ihyungwa, also known as Japan, Aondo Kusugh, Chukwudi Udeh and nine others.

Additional exhibits recoverd from them include one locally made barretta pistol, two gas cylinders, one welding cylinder, two welding nozzles and a Sienna bus. The suspects confessed that they have been in the business of producing and selling arms as well as training teenagers on arms manufacturing. The teenagers of less than 13 years were also arrested at the training ground.

The spokesman in the statement said the robbery suspects were nabbed on November 23, 2023, after information was received at ‘E’ Division Makurdi that one Mr. Misaq Eke of Mbakiya village, Ugondo District, Makurdi, was robbed and his belongings carted away.

During investigation, one Ushahemba Ayoough and Jeremiah Ugborgo were arrested in connection with the case. One locally fabricated barretta pistol was recovered from them.

The suspects confessed to have gone for the robbery with two other gang members who are at large. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining suspects.

According to her, the suspected ritualist was also apprehended November 21, while a police team was on routine patrol along Barracks Road in Makurdi, when information was received that one Godspower Oghenerumu, a suspected ritualist (yahoo yahoo), his pregnant wife and five others had arrived Makurdi from Delta State and were caring out ritual activities.

The team rushed to the scene and arrested the spiritual leader, his wife and five others.

During investigation, followers of the ritualist stated that they were involved in some ritual activities in Delta State that did not yield any money as promised, so Godspower told them that the spirit had directed that they should move to Benue, where further directives will be given to them on how money will be manufactured.

The command stated that investigation into the three cases was ongoing.