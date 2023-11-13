Benue: Police arrest woman for poisoning  11 months old baby

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A young lady identified as Sughshater Ushahemba has been arrested by operatives of the Benue State Police Command for allegedly killing her 11 years old baby.

Her arrest was confirmed Monday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who said the suspect had been taken in for further investigation.

It was gathered that the lady, who hails from Mbadyul Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state allegedly killed the baby, weekened, after feeding her with a weed killing chemical.

The Information Officer of Logo LGA, Mr. Paul Pevikyaa who confirmed the development said when the woman was interviewed she gave conflicting stories of how the baby died.

According to the Information Officer, “the said woman is from Mbadyul Council Ward in Logo LGA. When she was interviewed, she said they were all in bed and at about 12:31am the baby started having a high fever. She said the body was so hot to a point that she gave up in an interval of two hours.

“She claimed that the mistake she made was when day broke, she failed to inform her neighbours about what happened in the night because there is a strong belief that when you have neighbours and when you are having difficulties at night, at least you can call your neighbours to help you and they can be your witness.

“But she never did that. So when it was morning she attempted burying the 11 months old baby.

“If it was not intentional she would have informed the next person. So for her to have attempted burying the child without telling anyone, it meant she had something to hide.

“When the woman was further questioned, she confessed the real reason why she killed her child.”

Pevikyaa said “she later confessed that she was impregnated by her boyfriend and after she gave birth to a baby girl, the boy abandoned her with the child. And because she was suffering with the child that was why she poisoned her.

“According to her, she gave her the chemical that is used for the killing of grasses.”