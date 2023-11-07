Benue leaders, Agbasi, Idoko, others to bag Excellence awards

By Rita Okoye

Woodhouse Entertainment is excited to host its 8th Annual Made In Benue; All-White Party. This year’s edition is themed Power, Beauty & Soul, which will be taking place on the 26th of December in the city of Makurdi, Benue State.

Just as in its previous edition, The MIB; All White Party will be celebrating a night of awesome lineup with extraordinary talents, music, arts & culture.

Woodhouse Entertainment will also feature, The MIB Award of Excellence in this year’s edition to honor leadership, entrepreneur spirit and community-based efforts within the Benue society.

The Award ceremony will celebrate honorees such as MD/CEO Chicadef Global, Mrs Lolo Agbasi, CEO Layer 3, Oyaje Idoko, Dr Hwande, Magnito, Big Smart and so many others.

Public voting categories like Comedian of the Year, Content Creator of the Year and Social Media Influencer of the Year will also be included.

The convener Orduen ‘OD WOODS’ Ikon has expressed his excitement in delivering an experience of a lifetime in this annual tradition dressed in White Fashion.