Benue Guards nab armed men terrorising motorists on Okpokwu-Ogbadibo Highway

..recovers 3 locally made pistols, axe, magazine

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three members of a robbery gang terrorising motorists on the Okpokwu-Ogbadibo Highway have been apprehended by members of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs.

The gang members were reportedly nabbed Wednesday morning with three locally made pistols, an axe, and a pistol magazine following a hot chase by BSCVG members after they had successfully carried out an operation and robbed unsuspecting travellers, dispossessing them of valuables on the border between Okpokwu and Ogbadibo LGAs.

An eyewitness in the area who spoke on conditions of anonymity stated that “the BSCVGs members were on patrol at about 8:45 am along Odoba Hill when information was sent to them that the armed men were operating along the boundary between Okpokwu and Ogbadibo LGAs.

“The gang had concluded the operation, but the team went after them and was able to apprehend three of them and hand them over to the police.

“Three locally made pistols, an axe, and a loaded magazine were recovered from the gang.”

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment, and Climate Change, Odoh Ugwu, who hails from the area, lamented the activities of criminals on that axis. He commended the BSCVG members for their bravery in tackling insecurity in the communities.

He said, “The role of the members of the BSCVGs under the present leadership of Austine Enejor has recorded tremendous successes and needs to be commended.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Chief Joseph Har, confirmed the development, saying, “I can confirm the good work that members of the BSCVGs have been doing since the transfer and replacement of the former Zonal Commander.

“I encourage them to keep up the momentum, especially during the coming Yuletide.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, and SP, Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful.