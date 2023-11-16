Benue govt dismisses report of youths booing, stoning Gov Alia in Makurdi

The Benue State government has refuted claims circulating in the media that Governor Hyacinth Alia was booed and stoned by some angry youths during his visit to Vaatia College in Makurdi.

Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Kula Tersoo, described the reports as “fake, fictitious, and misleading” according to a statement issued on Thursday.

“[It was] fake, fictitious, misleading, and probably designed to undermine, demean, and cast Governor Hyacinth Alia in a negative light,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the governor’s visit to Vaatia College was in response to a reported case of house breakage, theft, desecration of a tomb, and vandalism within the college premises.

Alia, during the visit, issued clear instructions for the prompt arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the mentioned acts.

Tersoo further explained that the governor’s visit to Vaatia College proceeded without any disturbances.

He added that Alia has social approval for freely walking the streets and markets of the state without facing harassment.

While speaking to journalists, Tersoo urged them to adhere to journalistic principles and ethics, underscoring the importance of verifying news sources before publishing reports.

“This report is ill-intended, to say the least. Let us learn to be investigative and always verify the truthfulness of any report we give,” he added.