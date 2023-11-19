Home » News » Beheaded Rivers DPO: Police arrest prime suspect
November 19, 2023

Beheaded Rivers DPO: Police arrest prime suspect

Police operatives in Bayelsa State have nabbed one of the suspected killers of  SP Bako Angbashim, a former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, Rivers State.

Angbashim was beheaded by suspected cultists in September.

Spokesman for  Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed this in a statement yesterday.

He said: “The suspect, one Mr Onyekachi Ikowa’,43 years, and second in command to TuBaba of the dreaded Icelander cult group, was arrested on 18 November, 2023 based on credible intelligence that he was hibernating in Yenagoa after participating in the callous murder of  SP Bako Angbashim in September 2023.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Francis Iduh, has charged police operatives to fish out any of his cohorts who may be hiding in Bayelsa, noting that the command under his watch would not be a safe haven for criminals to hide.”

The suspect, according to  Butswat,  has been handed over to the Rivers Police Command for further investigation.

