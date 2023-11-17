Be vigilant over electricity assets in your domain – PHED charges communities

By Davies Iheamnachor

The management of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc, PHED, has tasked communities to be vigilant to guide against the vandalization of electricity installations and facilities in their areas by criminals.

This came as customers, including traditional stools, communities and opinion leaders in Bayelsa State have commended PHED, following the move by the DisCo to bring exceptional services to the people of the State.

This is contained in a statement in Port Harcourt, on Friday, by the Head, of Corporate Communications, Olubukola Ilevbare, after a strategic community engagement in a meeting in Gbaranin Clan, Bayelsa State, in which PHED was hailed for its commitment to ensuring that customers are given exceptional service at all levels and the fact that they are the reason for the company’s existence.

The statement noted that the engagement which was part of a weeklong programme on customer-centric activities held in Bayelsa was to identify, engage and resolve chronic supply issues and other related complaints affecting the various communities and the state at large.

It noted that during the seven-day programme, over fifteen communities in the Gbaranin Clan, some of which are in the hinterland, were engaged. A host of issues bothering as vandalism, hostility, entitlement mentality, energy theft etc were also brought to the fore.

The statement further noted that lately, the company has been trending for its impactful community engagement programme for communities affected by electricity issues, stating that among the communities engaged, the most affected were Polaku, Okolobiri, Ogboloma, Agbia, Nedugo, Koroama and Koboama and others.

However, the MD/CEO of PHED, Dr Benson Uwheru, expressed his concern about their plight and assured the communities after a series of deliberations that the management would resolve all issues affecting them in real time.

Uwheru, who spoke through the Head, of Corporate Communications, Olubukola Ilevbare, said the MD CEO wears the concerns of customers on his sleeves and has a penchant for providing solutions in exchange for excuses.

She encouraged the communities to be vigilant over electricity assets in their domain due to the spate of vandalism, not forgetting to appeal to them to pay their outstanding bills to enable the company to serve them better.

Meanwhile, responding on behalf of the Paramount Ruler of Gbaranin Clan, a visibly excited Chief Tarilla, commended the management for their responsiveness and commitment to restore customer confidence when they thought that all hopes were lost.

Tarilla said the meeting was the dawn of a new day and revealed that the communities will collaborate with the company on all fronts for a lasting mutually beneficial relationship.