Be patient with young talents, Etim Esin, Ex-Eagles star, tells coaches

As 42 teams battle Cohesion Tournament

Ex-Super Eagles star Etim Esin has urged Nigerian coaches to be patient in tutoring up and coming talents across Nigeria to discover other young Victor Osimhen out there.

Speaking during the 5th edition of Cohesion’s annual football tournament draws in Lagos, the ex-eagle’s star turned football scout stressed that “there’s a need for coaches to be patient with new talents that are passionate about the game. I am a scout, but if couches were not patient with the likes of Napoli star Victor Osimhen, he wouldn’t have gotten to that level in his career.”

The tournament, according to the convener, Damilare Obagbemi, will “feature 32 under-13 male teams and, for the very first time, 10 female teams.

“The 2-day competition will be held at the Union Bank Stable in Surulere on Tuesday, December 19th, and Wednesday, December 20th, 2023.

“Our aim is to develop underserved pre-teens between the ages of 9 and 13 with the core values, knowledge, and skills needed to realize their full potential as leaders of the next generation. It is designed to productively engage these children and steer them away from crime, substance abuse, and other social vices.

“We are not merely celebrating football but also weaving a tapestry of hope, community, and opportunity. Every match played on the field is a step towards a brighter future, steering our children away from the perils of crime, substance abuse, and other social vices.

“So, let our tournament not be seen just as a series of matches but as a symbol of cohesion, where the bonds we forge and the values we uphold transcend the final score. Let our shared commitment to these young talents remind us that, through sports, we can build a better world. Together, we inspire, empower, and create lasting change—one goal, one kick, and one heartfelt belief at a time.”