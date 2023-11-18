Be careful who you fall in love with – DJ Cuppy advises singles

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has warned single youths to be careful who they fall in love with to avoid losing their peace of mind.

According to her, “the worst prison in the world is home without peace.”

She stated this on her X handle on Saturday.

