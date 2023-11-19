Be alive to your duties, rights group charges Lagos lawmakers

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have been charged to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities to the people and shun acts that would project them in the present bad shadow of members of the National Assembly.

The Executive Director of Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA) Global Resource Initiative, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, stated this during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday.

According to Isiak, “A legislature that is alive to its primary roles and constitutional responsibilities is a symbol of hope, a shield and a voice for the people. Legislative duty is marked by robust debates, strict commitment to checks and balances, with transparency and accountability to the people.”

He noted that the “recent attitude of federal lawmakers to have jettisoned the opinions and strong protests of the electorate against the choice of buying expensive foreign vehicles is unconstitutional and insensitive. This is despite the tough economic situation Nigerians are grappling with.

“The members of the NASS have abused their access to public treasury. This attitude is at strong variance with the recommendation of RMFAC and this is lawlessness. Nigerians are not happy with them and the suffering masses would seize every lawful opportunity to take them up for accountability”.

Responding, Hon. Abiodun Orekoya, representing Somolu Constituency 1, assured the group of good representation and an open-door policy.

“Please be assured that the Lagos State House of Assembly runs an open-door policy and we receive advice to improve the well-being of the people.

“Also know that our door is open to constructive criticism. This is indeed healthy for good democratic governance because it is meant to strengthen the government to improve its weaknesses if there are any. We want you to join hands with us to succeed in the interest of the state.”