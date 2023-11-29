Bayero varsity old students elect new Kaduna EXCO

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna – The Alumni Association of Bayero University Kano (BUK),Kaduna State Chapter has ushered in a new State Executive Council to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The new Executive Officers were Hon. Kabiru Jarimi Kaduna South Council Chairman and State Secretary, ALGON Chairman, Farida Baba Vice Chairman, Aminu Hamza Aminu Secretary, Abdullahi Isyaku Assistant Secretary, James Aijehi E. Financial Secretary, Abdulrahman Ibrahim Treasurer.

Others were Usman Abdullahi PRO, Hudu Muhammad Aliyu Welfare Director Bar. Usman Salisu Legal Adviser and Kabiru Lawal.

The election took place in Kaduna and was presided over by Mallam Muhammad Hassan Tom and Hon. Yusuf Idris Amoke, both National Officers of the Association.

The newly elected Chairman ,Hon. Kabiru Jarimi said the alumni association aimed to improve the welfare of its alma mater in Kaduna State through developmental programmes and pledged that the new administration shall continue in the tradition of transparency and accountability laid by his predecessors.

“We will remain your servants by serving with loyalty, dedication, and humility to the highest level of integrity. We will defend the Constitution, Ethos, and Ethics of the association. By so doing, we will build an enduring legacy, with the help and collaboration of all critical stakeholders.,” he said

The Chairman called t on all graduates, postgraduates, and diploma holders who passed through BUK and resident

in Kaduna to participate in the association and make the university proud.